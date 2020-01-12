PM to announce concession for traders on 20th: Shabbar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically rejected the rumours pertaining to any sort of rift in the economic team of the government. Rumours of any sort of rift in the economic team is utterly incorrect, said FBR in a statement issued here adding that the Chairman of the Board Shabbar Zaidi was on a two-week leave, which would end on Friday. According to the statement, Zaidi is likely to resume office on Monday and his first day business will include attending the Prime Minister’s interaction with all Pakistan traders.

The leave of chairman was necessitated by his annual medical checkup in Karachi and some family commitments, the statement added. The chairman as a part of economic team of Prime Minister enjoys full confidence of the prime minister and his adviser on finance, the statement added.

(Our correspondent adds: It may be mentioned here that apart from The News, other media houses also discussed this the report about differences in government’s media team.)

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Shabbar Zaidi said that Prime Minister would formally announce the concessions given to traders community and would seek assistance of trade bodies in complete documentation and tax contribution by trading sector.

He said the Prime Minister had very graciously consented to preside over a meeting with all Pakistan traders on 20th of January, which would be held in PM House.