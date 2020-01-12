Bail doesn’t mean innocence, Firdous tells Sana

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday asked Rana Sanaullah of the PML-N not to stigmatise the judicial system, reminding him that he had been granted bail which doesn’t mean that he has been proven innocent.

Talking to media persons here, she emphasised that the process of accountability should be without discrimination and it should appear to be so. “You have been granted bail while the case will be conducted and granting of bail does not mean you have been given clean chit,” she asked Rana Sanaullah. Dr Firdous advised the PML-N leader not to ventilate his anger at people or the government and instead hold the party leadership accountable. She was hopeful that the PML-N spokespersons would soon let know the nation about the health of Nawaz Sharif.

The special assistant said that a decision on Nawaz Sharif’s fresh application would be made in accordance with the law, adding that his platelets had stabilised in the settings of London. She added that those sharing news about his health had now become ignorant about Nawaz Sharif’s well-being. Dr Firdous reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will reform the rotten and out-dated system and added that the system of reward and punishment was essential for a society without which a society would be ruined. “Accountability is vital to the nation and the country and without it the law of jungle prevails,” she remarked. The government, she noted, was moving in the right direction with regard to the reforms of the institutions and the system and asked Rana Sanaullah that it was the same system, which protected the powerful and “our struggle against this system would continue”.

Referring to Rana Sanaullah, she said that it was not correct to use the Holy Quran for personal projection and added that the prime minister was striving for not two, but one Pakistan.

“We know that the powerful take advantage of the weaknesses in prosecution and legal system. The government will do away with these,” she emphasised.

The special assistant said that overseas Pakistanis wanted to see Pakistan an economically developed country, but political acrobats try to impede the forward moving Pakistan on the economic front.

Reacting to a news report, she said in a tweet that the government economic team was carrying out its responsibilities in full harmony, adding the economy was in right direction and moving towards its destination ad would make the country’s future bright.

Dr Awan said the whole team was working in a splendid way and the whole economic team was enjoying complete confidence and support of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She made it clear that any speculation in this regard would die down. She said the journey of economic team would continue towards economic stability.

She said here at a function that the government was making all out efforts to attract tourists and investors from around the world and noted that provision of conducive environment to businessmen and protect their investment is the vision of incumbent government.

A lot of job opportunities, she believed, would be created through Naya Pakistan Housing Programme as 40 industries were allied with construction. She expressed hope that overseas Pakistanis would play a vital role for the economic stability of the country through investment in various sectors.