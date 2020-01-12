1st OTC Challenge Cup in progress

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket tournament on Saturday.

Lahore United and Cannon Gymkhana Club won their matches at different grounds and moved into the 2nd round of the tournament on Saturday. Brilliant batting display from Ahmad Sultan of Lahore United and Tanveer Hussain of Cannon Gymkhana was the main feature of the day.

At Model Town greens Ground Lahore United beat Model Town greens Club by 20 Runs.

Lahore United: 226/5 in 30 overs (Ahmad Sultan 84, Shakil Abbas 63, Adil Akram 23; Hassan Mehmood 2/43 while Rana Junaid and Ibrar Hussain took one wicket each)

Model town Greens: 206/9 in 30 overs (Bilal Dar 62, Abdul Samad 39, Farhan Khan 26, M Azeem 23; Sohail Asghar 3/48, Hafiz Sulman 2/36, Shah Fahad 2/33)

At Al Bilal Ground Cannon Gym Khana beat Brothers Club by 4 wickets.

Brothers Club 258/all out in 34.5 overs (Iftikhar Satar 68, M Ahmad Bahti 45, Waqar Ahmad 43; Rana Toqeer 3/45, Ali Haider 2/50 Waeem Abbass 2/53)

Cannon Gymkhana 260/6 in 31.2 overs (Tanveer Ahmad 80, Babar Ishaq 58, M Ahmad 45; M Sajid 3/48, Adnan Ashraf 2/58 while Nayyar Nawab took one wicket.