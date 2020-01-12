Pelicans rout Knicks

LOS ANGELES: Red-hot power forward Brandon Ingram scored a game high 28 points as the New Orleans Pelicans handed the New York Knicks their fifth straight NBA defeat with a 123-111 win on Friday.

The Pelicans pulled away in the second half to win their eighth game in the last 11 and improve to 14-25 on the season. New Orleans has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since they snapped a franchise record 13-game losing streak in mid-December.

The Knicks have lost five straight -- their second losing streak of at least five games this season.