State Minister for Housing and Works called on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: State Minister for Housing and Works Shabir Ali Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

The chief minister the opposition should avoid point-scoring keeping in view the current circumstances.

He said the government was heading towards economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the wheel of the country’s economy had started to move now.

He said that stability in the national economy would soon solve the people’s problems. Improvement in every department and institution will be visible, he added

He said that the project of construction of low-cost houses for the low-income segments of society was a flagship project of the PTI government. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will materialise the dream of low-income people of having their own houses. He said the scheme would generate a number of job opportunities as well.

He said that Punjab would take lead in the project of construction of low-cost houses. He said that positive and constructive politics were necessary for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He maintained improving living standard of poor people was Imran Khan’s vision. He said that the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme, Panagaah and Insaaf Health Card projects were for the welfare of the poor.

Former rulers remained busy in filling their pockets instead of taking any initiatives for the betterment and welfare of the people, the CM said. PTI will continue its journey for change, he added.