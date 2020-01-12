Govt, opposition on same page: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government and the opposition are on the same page in the interest of the country.

Difference of opinion is the magnificence of democracy but political parties are united on the point to take Pakistan further consensually. Elimination of terrorism, corruption and resolving economic and other problems is necessary for the country and the nation, and there will be no compromise on it.

He stated this while talking to an overseas Pakistani, Mian Tariq Javed, players and office-bearers of Punjab Judo Association and various delegations led by Chaudhry Asim and others.

The Punjab governor said, “From day one, we are saying that we do not have any personal grudge with the opposition and we are pursuing the agenda to get Pakistan rid of corruption, violence, injustice, price-hike, unemployment and other problems.”

The way the opposition is extending cooperation to the government in the parliament for public and country’s interest is indeed commendable, as it will strengthen democracy, parliament and the country, he said.

Presently, the government is faced with economic challenges and the menace of terrorism against which the political and religious parties are united.

He said Pakistani armed forces and other security forces were fighting against terrorism effectively, while the entire nation was standing with its defense institutions.

Those who martyred innocent people through terror attack in a Quetta mosque can never be the Muslims, he said, adding, “Our sympathies are very much with the families of martyrs.”

In a meeting with players and office-bearers of Punjab Judo Association, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar felicitated the players on winning 32 gold, 41 silver and 59 bronze medals in the 13th South Asian Games.

He said that Pakistanis were earning laurels for their country in every field, including sports, from across the world, and the entire nation was proud of its heroes.