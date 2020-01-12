close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
BR
Bureau report
January 12, 2020

Sherpao condemns Quetta blast

National

PESHAWAR: Condemning the Quetta blast, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Saturday that had the Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s report been implemented in letter and spirit the security situation would have been totally different now.

According to a press release issued here, he was speaking at a meeting of party leaders. He made the comments in the wake of the Quetta mosque blast in which 15 people, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred and several others injured.

“Quetta have been terrorised by such frequent incidents adding to the sufferings of the people and the govt has failed to protect them. It seems Justice Qazi Isa’s report has not been acted upon and thrown into the dustbin,” he had said in an earlier tweet.

He also extended prayers and sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the resurgence of terror activities was an indication of a new wave of terrorism, but the government seemed oblivious to the ground realities.

The QWP leader further said the maintenance of law and order was the top responsibility of the government, but it seemed the rulers were least bothered to perform their duties by providing security to the people.

