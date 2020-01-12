Dozens of Kashmiris arrested in IOK

SRINAGAR: India Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) police and troops have arrested over three dozen persons in Srinagar and other districts of the territory.

The Indian police troops and paramilitary personnel during joint cordon and search operations and house raids in the last one week arrested dozens of youth including Nisar Ahmed Dar, Sajjad Ahmed Dar, Amir Ahmed Butt, Sameer Ahmed Najar, Mudassir Ahmed Khan, Abdul Aziz Khan, Muhammad Arif Mir, Mubarak Ahmed Ganai Jamaat-e-Islami activist Mufti Imran Wani, Imam of a mosque Shabbir Ahmed Showkat, Ahmed Mir, Shabbir Ahmed Mir and Javaid Ahmed Sofi in Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama Shopian and Kishtwar districts.

The residents of Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian and Kishtwar said that besides the ban on internet since 5 August the continued crackdown operations had made their daily life horrible. They said that the forces personnel without any reason barge into the houses harass the inmates and arrest the youth.

Meanwhile the Indian authorities also booked eight people under black law Public Safety Act and lodged them at Central Jail in Srinagar.