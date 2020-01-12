It was emotional day for me: Walsh

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Hayden Walsh said his career best score which helped West Indies to a nail-biting one-wicket win over Ireland in the second One-Day International was dedicated to his father who died 10 years ago.

Walsh, batting at nine and in the team primarily for his skills as a leg-break bowler rather than a tail-end saviour, made an undefeated 46 in Thursday’s win which was only secured on the penultimate ball as the West Indies almost made a complete hash of chasing down a 238-run target.

“It was a bit of an emotional day for me. I got the inspiration as it marks the 10th anniversary of my father’s death,” said the 27-year-old after the game at Kensington Oval. “He taught me everything I know in cricket. Many people know he was a very good cricketer and this was part of our dream for me to represent the West Indies and win matches for the people of the West Indies.”

He added: “It was a bit overwhelming. I was talking myself through the whole innings and to get over the line was like a long journey. Felt like I had just run a whole marathon.”

His path to the West Indies team has also taken some obscure routes.

Walsh’s early career playing regional cricket with the Windward Islands was supplemented by working as a physical education teacher.

Thursday’s match was only his seventh ODI.

He made his international debut last April, playing not for the West Indies but the United Stated in a World Cricket League match against Papua New Guinea in Namibia.

Born in the US Virgin Islands, dual-nationality Walsh eventually came to the attention of West Indies selectors through his performances in the Caribbean T20 Premier League.