Inter-Boards Sports Gala for Boys begins

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Boards Sports Gala for Boys got underway at different venues of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The gala is being organised under the supervision of Inter-Board Sports Committee and Balochistan Education Board.

Events to be contested during the gala include hockey, athletics, football, badminton and table tennis.

Education Board Lahore, Swat and Islamabad started the hockey campaign with wins. Ibraheem scored hat-trick as Lahore beat Mardan 4-0. Swat defeated Karachi Board 2-0 while Islamabad blanked Kohat 5-0.

In the badminton contest, Lahore, Malakand, Larkana, Faisalabad, Mirpur Azad Kashmir and Multan won their respective matches. Malakand beat Kohat 2-1 and Larkana defeated Quetta 2-0. Faisalabad got better of Dera Ghazi Khan 2-0 and Multan outplayed Secondary Education Board Karachi 2-0 in the fifth match.

In a football match, Islamabad defeated Quetta on penalty kicks 5-4.

Mohammed Akhtar (Sargodha) took first position in the 1500m race while Mohammad Qasim (Islamabad) and Aftab Hussein (Gujranwala) finished second and third respectively.

Earlier, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Amna Imran inaugurated the gala.