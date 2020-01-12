Ireland seek consolation win after Thursday thriller

KINGSTON, Jamaica: After the thrilling second ODI took West Indies to an unassailable 2-0 lead, Ireland will hope to end the series on a high in the final match at St George’s on Sunday (today).

After a one-sided first ODI, Ireland fought back hard in the second, proving that it will not be easy for the hosts to effect a sweep come Sunday.

The good news for the hosts is that a solid side is in place. Their bowlers have been performing well to restrict the Irish to 180 and to 237-9 in the two games. Both Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph have been excellent, particularly Joseph, who already has eight wickets in two games at an economy of 3.20.

In comparison, though, their batting has been inconsistent. The openers have been decent, and the experience of Kieron Pollard has been important, but Shimron Hetmyer, one of their star batsmen, has failed to make an impact.

On Thursday, Ireland proved that with a little application, they have the potential to take on a big side. Their batsmen, despite getting good starts, have not been able to convert those scores into something bigger. Apart from Paul Stirling, nobody has breached the 35-run mark.

The bowling, meanwhile, has been impressive. Simi Singh has been the standout performer and the death bowling in the second match shows what can be achieved with a calm and calculated approach. With that in mind, they might stick to the same XI for the final game too.

West Indies would have expected to chase Ireland’s 237-9 with ease in the second ODI, but a middle-order wobble and a riveting last over saw the hosts steal a close-fought one-wicket win. Needing five runs in the final over and with only a wicket in hand, the hosts could score only one run off the first two balls, but two missed run-out chances by Ireland reduced the equation to two off two. Sheldon Cottrell, who was on strike, smashed a six over sweeper cover to complete an unexpected come-from-behind victory.