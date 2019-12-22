ICCI organises World Digital Trade Summit

Islamabad :The China Pakistan Economic and Business Council (CPEBC) in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized the first World Digital Trade Summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest, while Senator Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh was the co-host.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saboor Malik President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others were present in the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, the president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently launched Digital Pakistan Vision for digitalization of the economy and reiterated that ICCI in collaboration with CPEBC would play role for promoting digital economy in the region.

He said digital economy was the future of Pakistan and it would enable start-up companies and young entrepreneurs to go global.

He said Pakistan had a vast pool of IT professionals and growth of digital economy would create many new avenues for them to grow in digital businesses.