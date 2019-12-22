RDA governing body meets

Rawalpindi : The 45th meeting of Governing Body of RDA/WASA held in the conference room of RDA Rawalpindi. Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chaired the governing body meeting, which was also attended by the newly appointed members of Governing Body including Haji Amjad MPA PP-13, Maj (r) Muhammad Latasub Satti MPA PP-6, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W-301), Muhammad Muqarab Ali Technical Expert/Member, Ch Muhammad Asghar Technical Expert/Member, Director General RDA Ammara Khan, MD WASA, DAF RDA, Representatives of Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, MCR and officers of RDA/WASA Rawalpindi.

Director General, RDA gave progress update on the ongoing development projects of RDA which include Ring Road Project and Nullah Leh Expressway. Chairman RDA also apprised the members about some new initiatives such as Kitchen Gardening, Rainwater harvesting etc.

In the 45th governing body meeting, LDA Building & Zoning Regulations 2019 with slight amendments were also adopted.

Chairman, RDA also reiterated that governing body meeting should be held on regular basis. Meeting was concluded with a vote a thanks