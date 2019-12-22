Saudi envoy brushes aside impression of any link to Arab-Ajam tussle

Islamabad :Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy has brushed aside the impression that the reservations being expressed about Kuala Lumpur summit had any link to Arab-Ajam tussle since majority of the non-Arab Muslim countries are not part of the summit whereas an Arab country is also attending it.

In a brief chat with The News Thursday evening, Saudi envoy made it clear that Saudi Kingdom has kept the Muslim Umma united and has always stood-by Muslim brothers at the face of All odds. The people who are trying to create division among the Muslim brothers and trying create rift in the ranks and file of the Muslim world are doing no service to Islam.

Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy said that the strength of Islam lies in unity, and if someone who tries to create rift in it, how could you expect that he would be sincere to the cause of Islam. To a query Saudi ambassador said that the doors of Saudi Arabia re - open for the countries for any leader belonging to the Muslim world, but he couldn't respond about visiting any particular leader's visiting to Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy said that Pakistan has made a wise decision by staying away from the so-called summit.