OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Aqeel, Muzammil make it to BB Tennis final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza will vie for the men’s singles final of the Benazir Bhutto (BB) National Tennis Championship at Islamabad Complex courts. Aqeel defeated Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4 while Muzzamil had to gather all his reserves to beat Ahmad Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Sarah Mehboob will play Mahin Aftab in the Ladies singles final following both players straight set win in the semis.

Results: Men’s singles semifinal matches: Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4; Muzzamil Murtaza bt Ahmed Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Boys under-18 semi-final: Shoaib Khan bt Subhan Bin Salik 6-0, 6-0, Hasheesh Kumar bt Aqib Hayat 6-1, 4-6, 6-3,

Boys under-14 semi-final matches: Mutahir Muhammad bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-4, Hamid Israr bt Huzaima A Rehman 6-0, 6-0

Ladies singles semi-final: Mahin Aftab bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 6-4, Sara Mehboob bt Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1

Men doubles 45+ : Rashid Malik/Hameed ul Haq bt Azeem Khan/Imran Ahmed 6-2, 6-3

