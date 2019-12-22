Aqeel, Muzammil make it to BB Tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza will vie for the men’s singles final of the Benazir Bhutto (BB) National Tennis Championship at Islamabad Complex courts. Aqeel defeated Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4 while Muzzamil had to gather all his reserves to beat Ahmad Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Sarah Mehboob will play Mahin Aftab in the Ladies singles final following both players straight set win in the semis.
Results: Men’s singles semifinal matches: Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-4; Muzzamil Murtaza bt Ahmed Choudhry 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Boys under-18 semi-final: Shoaib Khan bt Subhan Bin Salik 6-0, 6-0, Hasheesh Kumar bt Aqib Hayat 6-1, 4-6, 6-3,
Boys under-14 semi-final matches: Mutahir Muhammad bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-4, Hamid Israr bt Huzaima A Rehman 6-0, 6-0
Ladies singles semi-final: Mahin Aftab bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 6-4, Sara Mehboob bt Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1
Men doubles 45+ : Rashid Malik/Hameed ul Haq bt Azeem Khan/Imran Ahmed 6-2, 6-3
