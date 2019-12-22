SZABIST signed MoU with Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF)

Karachi: SZABIST signed MoU with Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) is a government owned public sector company. Through this MoU BEEF will be proving full funded scholarship to 5-6 meritorious and financially challenged students of SZABIST who are local domicile certificate holders of Balochistan. The scholarship will be for the complete duration of the degree program and it will be available for the Fall 2019 entrants and onwards.

Representatives from SZABIST at the MoU signing ceremony included Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, Ms. Nasreen Haque, Vice President, Development & Finance/Administration SZABIST, Ms. Naila Shah, Manager ERFA, SZABIST, Karachi.

Representatives from BEEF included Mr. Quwat Hussain, Chief Internal Auditor, BEEF, Mr. Muhammad Sohail, Chief Operating Officer/ Company Secretary, BEEF.***