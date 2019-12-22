close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 22, 2019

SZABIST signed MoU with Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF)

Karachi

 
December 22, 2019

Karachi: SZABIST signed MoU with Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) is a government owned public sector company. Through this MoU BEEF will be proving full funded scholarship to 5-6 meritorious and financially challenged students of SZABIST who are local domicile certificate holders of Balochistan. The scholarship will be for the complete duration of the degree program and it will be available for the Fall 2019 entrants and onwards.

Representatives from SZABIST at the MoU signing ceremony included Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, Ms. Nasreen Haque, Vice President, Development & Finance/Administration SZABIST, Ms. Naila Shah, Manager ERFA, SZABIST, Karachi.

Representatives from BEEF included Mr. Quwat Hussain, Chief Internal Auditor, BEEF, Mr. Muhammad Sohail, Chief Operating Officer/ Company Secretary, BEEF.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi