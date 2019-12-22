Another child tests positive for HIV in Ratodero subdivision of Larkana district

In the Ratodero subdivision of Sindh’s Larkana district, 43 children were screened for HIV on Saturday, and one of them tested positive for the virus, raising the total number of HIV positive people to 1,221 since April this year.

“Screening of children for HIV is under way without any interruption in the Ratodero area of Larkana since April, and today one more child tested positive for HIV after 43 children were screened for the viral infection,” an official of the Sindh Aids Control Programme (SACP) told The News.

He said that dozens of children were being brought to the Taluka Hospital Ratodero by their parents on a daily basis to get them screened for HIV.

Sindh’s health officials said that so far 1,221 people have tested positive for HIV in Ratodero since April and 970 of them are children, adding that they have screened 38,213 people in the area since the HIV outbreak was first reported.

“Of the 970 children, 597 are boys and 373 are girls. Moreover, 183 women and 68 men have also tested positive for HIV in the area,” said the SACP official, adding that they are prepared to screen the entire Ratodero, as dozens have been visiting their screening centre daily.

Meanwhile, an international biotechnology firm has awarded $80,000 (approximately Rs12.39 million) to three Pakistani organisations to help the people and communities living with HIV in the country.

The recipients of the 2019 Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant were announced recently. This was the first time non-governmental or advocacy organisations in Pakistan were invited to submit their applications for funding.

Started last year, the grant programme directly supports HIV-related community-led projects. This year the programme seeks to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV by focusing on access and quality of life, multidisciplinary care, and diversity and inclusion.

The programme recognises the need for a broader approach to helping people with HIV live well — one that goes beyond HIV suppression — and the central role of community-based organisations in helping address the diverse challenges that can affect quality of life, including mental well-being and HIV-related discrimination.

A total of 136 entries were received across the Asia-Pacific region during the grant application window. The grant programme has been expanded to 18 countries or territories in the region, nearly doubling the geographic scope from last year’s programme.