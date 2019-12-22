Snooker title

Mohammad Asif once again made the nation proud by winning the IBSF World Snooker title in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday. He defeated Jefrey Roda of the Philippines in the final match by 8-5 and won the trophy for the second time in his career. The 37-year-old once won the prestigious honour in 2012 in Sofia, Bulgaria. He has now joined the list of five players who have won the title twice since 1963.

Several Pakistani players including Mohammad Saleh, Asjad Iqbal, Mohammad Bilal, Babar Masih and a few others are struggling to win a title because of lack of support, lack of funds, etc to compete on the international level. Snooker has still kept the Pakistan flag flying high. I congratulate Mohammad Asif for his brilliant efforts and great achievements and I request the government and the concerned authorities to support him and other players.

Mohmmad Uzair

Peshawar