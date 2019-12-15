Enmity claims life in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead by his rivals in Sarha Garh, a village in the limits of Parova Police Station on Saturday. Police officials said that Muhammad Ramazan was sprayed with bullets by his rivals when he was on his way to a local court to appear in a case. The man received fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the assailants managed to escape. The police registered the case.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead by his rivals in Sarha Garh, a village in the limits of Parova Police Station on Saturday. Police officials said that Muhammad Ramazan was sprayed with bullets by his rivals when he was on his way to a local court to appear in a case. The man received fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the assailants managed to escape. The police registered the case.