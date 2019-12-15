close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
December 15, 2019

Punish them

Newspost

 
December 15, 2019

I wish and pray that civil courts promptly punish those found guilty of committing heinous crime against humanity by ransacking a heart hospital and pulling oxygen masks from patients, resulting also in three deaths.

The nation is in no mood to condone this heinous crime. Let us hope people are not forced to prefer military courts for cheap and speedy justice.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

