Punish them

I wish and pray that civil courts promptly punish those found guilty of committing heinous crime against humanity by ransacking a heart hospital and pulling oxygen masks from patients, resulting also in three deaths.
The nation is in no mood to condone this heinous crime. Let us hope people are not forced to prefer military courts for cheap and speedy justice.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
