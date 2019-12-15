close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 15, 2019

Huge quantity of drugs recovered

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police during an action in the limits of the Yakatoot Police Station recovered huge quantity of drugs that was being supplied to addicts in part of the city. An official said that a police party of Yakatoot Police Station conducted a raid on the hideout of one Salahuddin in Dir Colony and recovered 7 kilograms of heroin, 800 grams ice and seven kilograms of hashish from the place. The official said the accused was arrested who confessed selling the drug to locals in different parts of the provincial capital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar