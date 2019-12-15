Huge quantity of drugs recovered

PESHAWAR: The police during an action in the limits of the Yakatoot Police Station recovered huge quantity of drugs that was being supplied to addicts in part of the city. An official said that a police party of Yakatoot Police Station conducted a raid on the hideout of one Salahuddin in Dir Colony and recovered 7 kilograms of heroin, 800 grams ice and seven kilograms of hashish from the place. The official said the accused was arrested who confessed selling the drug to locals in different parts of the provincial capital.