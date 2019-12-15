Bail granted

PESHAWAR: A local court on Saturday granted bail to a woman whose video went viral while firing into the air.The woman identified as Saba, a resident of Phase-VI, Hayatabad, was presented in a local court that granted bail to her in the case lodged by the police after her video of firing shots into the air went viral. The officials on Friday lodged the case against the woman and posted on Twitter that she had been identified and charged.