Control the mob

This refers to the editorial 'Ugly images' (Dec 13). If we assume for a moment that the grievances of lawyers were justified, a peaceful march followed by lodging a protest before the concerned authorities could have been a preferable course of action. Was the enraged mob aware of the fact that the vehicles burnt and equipment damaged incurred a loss of tax money collected from a common Pakistani?

In the recent past, law-enforcement agencies have behaved like sitting ducks when the roads were blocked and people had to bear the brunt. Why are alternate ways of mob dispersal not used when state property and lives of citizens are being threatened? Legal minds should come up with the right answers before such incidents are replicated in the future.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad