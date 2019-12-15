Extension in returns filing date urged

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to further extend the date for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2019, as a large number of taxpayers will not be able to file their returns by due date.

In a letter sent to FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, the PTBA said so far 1.8 million returns had been filed for the tax year 2019, whereas the number of return filers increased to 2.71 million for the tax year 2018. This means around 0.91 million returns are still to be filed.

The PTBA urged the FBR to extend the date up to December 31, 2019 in case of salaried persons, business individuals, Association of Persons (AOPs) and companies having special tax years. The FBR had already extended the date three times. The actual last date for filing income tax returns was September 30, 2019.

The PTBA said that due to late publication of draft / final return 2019 of individuals, salaried individuals and AOPs for the tax year 2019, critical financial / business situation across the country and uncertainty regarding retailers / wholesalers declaration under fixed tax regime, the consultants are unable to file the tax returns of their client’s / taxpayers.