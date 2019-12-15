Lindblom suffers bone cancer

LOS ANGELES: Swedish forward Oskar Lindblom will likely miss the remainder of the Philadelphia Flyers season after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma.

Doctors at the University of Pennsylvania made the diagnosis, and the 23-year-old from Gavle is expected to undergo further testing next week.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time.”

Lindblom’s cancer is a type that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue that forms around the bones.

Lindblom has 11 goals and seven assists (18 points) in 30 games this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals with Travis Konecny.

Lindblom missed Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche with what the team said was an upper-body injury.

He won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Quebec, Canada.