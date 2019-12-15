close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
AFP
December 15, 2019

Val d’Isere slalom cancelled

Sports

AFP
December 15, 2019

PARIS, France: High winds forced the cancellation of Saturday’s World Cup men’s slalom at Val d’Isere, now rescheduled for Sunday, organisers announced.

Having shortened the track and pushed back the start time several times, organisers decided to cancel the race. The same adverse weather conditions forced its cancellation last year.

Racers will now race the slalom on Sunday in place of the originally programmed giant slalom.

