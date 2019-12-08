NHA begins work on Pano Dheri interchange

MANSEHRA: National Highway Authority (NHA) has launched work on Pano Dheri interchange at Hazara Expressway in order to alleviate traffic burden from the city, particularly on Karakoram Highway.

“The vehicles coming from Badra interchange caused blockade of traffic at Karakoram Highway in the city and the Pano Dheri interchange. And the road upon completion will solve the traffic issue,” MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan told reporters. The MNA, who had raised this issue at the National Assembly, said that now traffic coming or going to Gilgit-Baltistan, Oghi, Balakot and Pakhal could use the interchange instead of Badra interchange.

He said that Communication and Works Department had also dispatched annual development plan for widening road, which links Badra interchange at Hazara Motorway with Karakoram Highway.

He said he would also take up the issue with the chief minister for the early release of Rs650 million sought by Communication and Works Department for dualisation of Badra road. He said Hazara Motorway could further strengthen tourism in the coming season and would bring a major change in lives of people in Kaghan valley.