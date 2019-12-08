Irregularities in BRT : ANP leader blasts KP govt for trying to halt probe

CHARSADDA: Criticising the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for trying to halt probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project,

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Saturday that the plunderers of Pakhtun’s resources would not be allowed to escape accountability.

Speaking at a meeting at Taimur Khan’s residence here, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government moved the apex court to cover up practice of its corruption and favouritism in BRT project. “The BRT is a white elephant and it will keep chasing the PTI till last. The resources being plundered on the pretext of the so-called mega project will be exposed,” he maintained. He said that the rulers were afraid of the investigation being pursued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Aimal Wali Khan said that the media houses were under attack in the government of the selected rulers but they were silent over the attacks, adding, attacks on the media houses were direct attack on the ‘freedom of expression’. “We strongly condemn the cowardice acts against the media houses and the government should make one thing very clear as to what kind of Pakistan they want to make,” he said.