Abid Sher says will report PTI leaders owning assets in UK to it's authorities

LONDON: Former federal minister and PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali has said that he will approach the National Crime Agency (NCA) with property details of tens of millions of Pounds owned by four key leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, Abid Sher Ali announced he will be writing to the NCA to alert the crime investigation agency about the properties of Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan.

Abid Sher Ali said that Faisal Vawda owns properties worth more than £30 million but he has not explained how he sent this money to the United Kingdom from Pakistan. He said that Faisal Vawda’s properties are located around Hyde Park and Park Lane and he has not provided answers as to how he sent money abroad from Pakistan.

I requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a year ago to investigate him and other PTI leaders but NAB and PTI are in alliance and no action has been taken against Vawda and nobody has asked him anything about his properties made with ill-gotten wealth. “Why has Vawda not showed receipts of the money which was sent from Pakistan to the UK? Where is the money trail and how did this money land in London? NAB is not asking him anything because NAB is controlled by PTI but I will make sure that I will chase him till the people of Pakistan know the truth,” he told the press conference.

The PML-N leader said he has spoken to his lawyers and will be approaching the NCA with property details of Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and Aleema Khan.

He claimed that Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court for being dishonest but he has not been held accountable till date because the accountability is one-sided. “Why Tareen has not been asked by NAB how he made half a dozen properties in the UK? Did he explain how sent millions of Pounds to the UK and did the NAB ask him and why?

The answer is no because NAB is witch-hunting only opponents of PTI. Tareen owns a mansion and five other properties but he has not declared any of these in Pakistan,” said Abid Sher Ali.

He said Aleem Khan roams around free and NAB released him under pressure. “He owns properties worth more than £40 million but where is NAB? Why is NAB not asking him for receipts and sources of income? I will ask the NCA to look into Aleem Khan’s business deals. These are proceeds of money laundering and should be looked into,” he said.

Abid Sher Ali claimed that Aleema Khan owns more than a dozen properties outside of Pakistan, four of which are located in London. He claimed that NAB was not taking action against her because she was Prime Minister’s sister and NAB was under the influence of PM House.