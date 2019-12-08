Four robbers killed in Multan encounter

MULTAN: Four robbers were killed in an encounter on Permit Road in the limits of Jalalpur police on Saturday.

According to the police, about 10 robbers were on a looting spree near Haji Pul when a police team reached there. Seeing the police, the robbers opened straight fire on them and escaped from the crime scene. The police also retaliated, Later, the police found the four robbers dead. One of them was identified as Shaukat alias Shokee while the identity of the remaining robbers is yet to be ascertained. The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and a motorbike from the site and registered a case against them.

Daarul Ehsas: Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aun Abbas has said that Daarul Ehsas would be established in the city on 24 kanal land. He disclosed this while visiting the proposed site for the centre at Mati Tal Road here on Saturday along with DC Aamer Khattak. He said that a school would be set up for the poor and orphan girls and boys in the Daarul Ehsas. Abbas said that free education, accommodation, food, books and other facilities would be provided to 100 children in the school. He informed that vocational institute would also be set up for 120 girls at Daarul Ehsas. He said that computer, stitching, beautician and other skills would be imparted to girls in the institute. He said that a park would also be established for the old people at the centre and work on the project would soon be launched. DC Aamer Khattak said that 24 kanal land along with women university had been fixed for Daarul Ehsas. He said that a summary had been sent to the Punjab government to shift the land on name of Pakistan Baitul Maal. He said that Daarul Ehsas was a good step towards social welfare.

Rs16m released for E-Khidmat centre: Commissioner Shanul Haq has said that the Punjab government has released Rs 16 million for completion of E-Khidmat Centre project.

During his visit to the centre here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying special focus on development of south Punjab. He said that the E-Khidmat Centre would facilitate the masses and it would be completed as soon as possible. He said that the deadline of January 2020 had been given for completion of the project. He said that the feeder bus route would be extended to provide easy access to citizens at the centre. Manager E-Centre Abdul Rauf said that the centre was being established at 8.9 kanal land where services of 45 different departments would be provided to the citizens. He said that the project was in the final stages of completion and would be made functional in January 2020. Director Development Waqas Khan and other officers concerned were also present.

Drive to sensitize people against gender-based violence: Commissioner Shanul Haq said on Saturday that the family system was the beauty of the society. He expressed these views during a visit to the Violence against Women Centre (VAWC) in line with an ongoing 16-day drive to sensitize the people against gender-based violence. Commissioner Shanul Haq visited different sections of the VAWC and got briefing from officials on the functioning of the facility. He said that the Punjab government had taken multiple steps to protect women’s rights and their social and cultural privileges.

15,880 power pilferers fined: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 15,880 pilferers in five months and imposed fine of Rs 419.8 million on them. According to the Mepco sources, the teams raided various places and caught 15,880 pilferers involved in theft of 24 million units and imposed fine of Rs 419.8 million on them. Cases were also got registered against 4,189 pilferers. From July 1 to December 6, Rs 373.6 million fine was imposed on 4,036 domestic consumers over stealing two million units. Similarly, Rs 19 million fine was imposed on 507 commercial consumers over stealing 826,000 units while Rs 6.7 million fine was imposed on 68 industrial consumers over stealing 372,000 units and Rs 17.8 million fine was imposed on 196 agriculture tube-well consumers over stealing 2.1 million units.