Khursheed Shah’s remand extended till Dec 12

SUKKUR: The Sukkur accountability court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah till December 12 in assets beyond means case.

Shah’s defence counsel argued that his client is in custody of National Accountability Bureau since 82 days but the accountability watchdog has failed to produce any concrete evidence and he should be granted bail.

Pleading for extension in Khursheed Shah’s remand, the NAB’s prosecutor told the court that the PPP leader was required for further investigation.

He told the court they have sought the permission of the NAB chairman for approving a corruption reference against the PPP leader.

The NAB’s prosecutor sought another 15 days extension in Khursheed’s judicial remand.

The Accountability Judge of the NAB Court however granted a five day extension in judicial remand and directed the

NAB to expedite investigation and conviction procedure.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court also extended the judicial remand Abdul Razzaq Baharani for 5 days.

Baharani is serving judicial remand for alleged corruption in the development schemes of Jacobabad. According to NAB, he transferred money into Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s accounts.

Against the prosecution’s demand, the court granted five day extension in Baharani’s remand.