Dua Mangi reaches home after ‘payment of ransom’

KARACHI: Dua Mangi, whose kidnapping a week ago had shocked the entire city returned home, dramatically in the early hours of Saturday following payment of hefty ransom, as claimed by police.

Talking to reporters at the residential compound near Korangi Crossing, where Dua lives, her mother said while Dua had returned unharmed but was severely traumatised and was taking medicines. They denied paying any ransom amount for her release. Her kidnapping had sent a wave of shock across the city triggering protests and questioning the police efficiency.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal of South Range, who was also heading the investigation into kidnapping, said the abducted girl reached her home safely in the wee hours of Saturday, but the investigation is under way and its findings would be shared by the police soon.

The Police sources said they believe that the girl was released after the family paid Rs1.5 million to Rs2 million ransom amount. The Police claimed that during the investigations the family did not cooperate with us and directly negotiated with the criminals on their own without involving the law enforcement agencies. The sources said the investigation team had met Dua at her house but she was very upset and stressed out to inform us in detail about the whole episode.

The 20-year-old Dua Mangi, who was kidnapped from Khyaban-e-Bukhari on November 30 by unidentified men when she was with Haris, her friend. During abduction, the kidnappers also shot and critically injured Haris. Later, an FIR was lodged by the Darakhshan police and an investigation team was formed under the supervision of the DIG South assisted by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

The Police investigators said they are waiting for Dua's formal statement as we need to question her about several aspects of the kidnapping, the gang members and other issues. He said they also want to question Dua and her family about the amount and mode of ransom payment and other relevant information. He said they are pursuing the kidnappers' gang while working on certain significant clues and was hopeful they would be able to bust the gang.