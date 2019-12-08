close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
Sabah
December 8, 2019

Imran condoles death of Qatar PM’s mother

National





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Sheikha Mariam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah mother of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister of the State of Qatar.

In his condolence message the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul as well as for fortitude and strength for the bereaved family of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

