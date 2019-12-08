Justice Gulzar says nobody can know law with certainty

KARACHI: The senior judge of Supreme Court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Saturday said the working conditions and accommodation of the district courts at Karachi are pathetic and the city courts should not be working under these conditions.

Addressing annual function of Karachi Bar Association, the Supreme Court judge said that it would be his utmost desire to see the district courts of Karachi are accommodated with necessary facilities and judges of the district judiciary are given all the resources and provisions needed for optimal functioning. He said the Karachi Bar Association is one of the most important bars of the province as well as that of Pakistan. The bar, he said eversince the creation of Pakistan has played a very dynamic and pivotal role in the polity of the country and has always been at the forefront of protecting the rule of the law, the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary. He said the KBA has been led by great legal luminaries who acquired eminence in the legal profession and some of them adorned the bench of high court also.

Justice Gulzar said the bedrock of his learning the art of advocacy lies in the district courts of Karachi where he had the opportunity of practicing all forms of civil law. He said his foundation as the active practitioner of law was laid at the Karachi Bar from where he has risen today as the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.

The senior justice said he cannot profess to have always been correct and thorough in the understanding and execution of justice as the law is an unfathomable ocean and nobody can proclaim with certainty to know it all. Justice Gulzar said one good lawyer however, can proclaim to have a reasonably good understanding of application of law when he has devoted many precious years of the life in research and contemplation of law and justice. He advised the young lawyers to work hard and develop the habit of consistent studying.