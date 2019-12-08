close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Ibrar wins tennis title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ibrarul Haq clin­ched the men’s singles title of the Tajamul Abbas (Shaheed) Memorial Tennis Championship beating Altaf Hussain in the final 7-6, 7-5 at the Shalimar Club on Saturday.

In the men’s doubles, Dr Shafiq and Wasim Shahid got better of Raja Muhammad Faisal and Ibrarul Haq 6-3, 6-4. Men’s singles third position went to Raja Muhammad Farzam. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary Gul Reh­man was the chief guest during the prize distribution held at the Pakistan Tennis Complex and distributed trophies and awards among the players.

National Development Director Asim Shafik, Shahzad Alvi and level II coach Noumanul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Gul Rehman informed that with hectic efforts of the PTF management, the federation has upgraded the infrastructure and also established the National Training Centre, where high quality training is being imparted by the qualified coaches to the players.

He also lauded Haq family’s services for the promotion of tennis. Tournament Director Inamul Haq thanked the PTF management and secretary for their kind support.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports