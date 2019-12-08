Ibrar wins tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Ibrarul Haq clin­ched the men’s singles title of the Tajamul Abbas (Shaheed) Memorial Tennis Championship beating Altaf Hussain in the final 7-6, 7-5 at the Shalimar Club on Saturday.

In the men’s doubles, Dr Shafiq and Wasim Shahid got better of Raja Muhammad Faisal and Ibrarul Haq 6-3, 6-4. Men’s singles third position went to Raja Muhammad Farzam. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary Gul Reh­man was the chief guest during the prize distribution held at the Pakistan Tennis Complex and distributed trophies and awards among the players.

National Development Director Asim Shafik, Shahzad Alvi and level II coach Noumanul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Gul Rehman informed that with hectic efforts of the PTF management, the federation has upgraded the infrastructure and also established the National Training Centre, where high quality training is being imparted by the qualified coaches to the players.

He also lauded Haq family’s services for the promotion of tennis. Tournament Director Inamul Haq thanked the PTF management and secretary for their kind support.