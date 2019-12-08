58 gangs busted in November

LAHORE :Deputy Inspector General (Operations wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that latest technology and all possible resources are being used along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crime in the city.

All divisional SPs have been given special tasks to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders particularly drug peddlers. Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued the facts and figures regarding its performance for the month of November. According to the report, 162 accused of 58 gangs were arrested and an amount of more than Rs7.6m was recovered from the gang members which was handed over to their owners. During a grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore police arrested 449 criminals and recovered 16 rifles, 05 Kalashanikovs, 21 guns, 377 carbines, 11 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from their possession. Over 14kg and 706grm heroin, more than 120kg of charas, more than 120grm opium and 7805 bottles of liquor were recovered from 694 accused. An amount of more than Rs500,000 was recovered from 300 accused during a crackdown against gamblers. Lahore Police also arrested 117 criminals during its action against brothels’ in the city. During a campaign against proclaimed offenders, police arrested 277 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes. It also arrested 387 court offenders. Over 2090 accused were arrested for violation of One Wheeling, Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, bagging, Price Control, Tennant and Loudspeaker Acts.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed visited Lahore High Court and reviewed security arrangements.