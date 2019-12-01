‘Research on reshaping urban mobility stressed

Islamabad :Executive Director of Institute of Urbanism (IU), Mome Saleem has said that because of expansion of unplanned residential area accessibility to facilities has reduced, hence there is congestion on roads.

Mome Saleem was speaking at a workshop on ‘Research on reshaping urban mobility in Islamabad’ organised by IU here.

Ms Mome said that the issue is exacerbated due to non-availability of mass transit facility. Due to increase in transport, we have to seek solution to handle traffic congestion.

She said that her researchers would collect data from three areas in twin-city to resolve the issue.

A participant said that air pollution falls in areas like E-11.

After the group discussion, the participants were told that private schools should also have buses to reduce private cars. Government can also start buses for such students. He also proposed car pooling. He asked for putting motorcycles to be forced to use their dedicated lanes.

The participants proposed sending students to educational institutions in own locality. Electric vehicles should also be encouraged. Expensive solutions included underground subways in new sectors. Ideas should be initiated by the government like one vehicle-less day.

One participant observed that New and Old Delhi had underground Metro train without disturbing the cities over it. Proposal also came to make strict traffic laws and confiscate licenses of drivers having multiple accidents.

Pakistan plazas is a solution but public perception does not supported the idea. Even in Jinnah Super, the parking area was not used properly. A former CDA official we wanted to Jinnah Super Market wanted to make it a pedestrian shopping area and jewelers opposed it.