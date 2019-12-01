Gulfam Joseph nominated as flag-bearer of Pak contingent

KARACHI: In a rare move that also reflects the spirit of Olympism, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Saturday nominated young shooter Gulfam Joseph, who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as flag-bearer of Pakistan’s contingent for the 13th South Asian Games, which will begin in Kathmandu with an opening ceremony on Sunday (today).

The 19-year-old Joseph, who has featured in only a single national championship, qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 10m air pistol in the Asian Championships in Doha recently.

He is a Christian and belongs to Army.

The POA took the decision after taking an input from the chairman of the Athletes Commission of POA and world leading wrestler Mohammad Inam.

The opening ceremony will begin at 5 pm in Kathmandu on Sunday (today). Sources from Kathmandu told ‘The News’ that water-tight security arrangements have been made for the competitions being held in Nepal’s capital and Pokhara from December 1-10.

“Security is quite good,” a source from Kathmandu told this correspondent on Saturday.

“Both players and officials are escorted from venue to hotels and from hotels to venues,” the source said. He was quick to add that Pakistan’s contingent has been given good accommodation.

Pakistan contingent of around 350 members is set to feature in 20 disciplines in the biennial spectacle.

As Pakistan’s contingent will proceed to Kathmandu in various phases, a limited number of athletes of the country will be part of the march-past on Sunday during the opening ceremony.

Sources said that the POA was trying to arrange accreditation cards for a couple of state officials who have been sent by the government.

Pakistan will begin its swimming journey on Sunday, while managers meeting of the karate teams will be held today as the event begins on Monday (tomorrow). Because of lack of proper preparation, Pakistan is not expected to lift more gold medals.