New CCPO assumes office

LAHORE :New CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed assumed his office here on Saturday.

On his arrival at the CCPO office, he was received by senior officers. A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

The SSP Admin briefed him about various issues. The CCPO said the doors of his office would remain open to citizens and the police. He said all possible steps would be taken to improve the performance of Lahore police.