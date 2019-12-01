IG warns RPOs, DPOs of accountability

LAHORE :The inspector general of police, Punjab, has warned the newly-appointed RPOs and DPOs that those who would not observe merit policy and deviate from policy guidelines would have to face strict accountability and also removal from designation.

During his first conference of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs at Central Police Office, the IG directed the officers to get best performance from their subordinates.

He directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to spend most of their time in field. He asked them to monitor the progress of investigation officers along with ensuring implementation of the laws effectively.

He said that misbehaviour with citizens and illegal detentions would not be tolerated at any cost and stern departmental action would be taken against the officers responsible. He stressed that inspection of police stations and police offices should be in accordance with the true spirit of inspection.