Murder of 4 people in Rawalpindi: Interior Ministry requested to put 19 attackers on ECL

By Our crime correspondent

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police have initiated legal process to put the names on the Exit Control List (ECL) of the people involved in the clash between two rival groups, killing four persons the previous day in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, the CPO Office said Saturday.

Four people were killed, over six sustained bullet injuries during the gun battle between the rival groups.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has drafted request to Ministry of Interior to put 19 assailants who were identified and four unknown on ECL fearing that they could flee abroad if not arrested.