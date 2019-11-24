Five more die as dengue death toll crosses 40 in Sindh

KARACHI: There seems to be no sign of a let-up in deaths due to the dengue virus in Sindh, as five more people have been killed due to complications resulting from the fever caused by the mosquito-borne disease, officials said on Saturday.

“Four people, including two women, have died in Karachi due to dengue fever and its complications, while a man from the Umerkot area of Tharparkar died due to complications of the vector-borne illness at a public health facility in Hyderabad,” an official of the Sindh Dengue Prevention & Control Programme told The News.