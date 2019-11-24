close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MWB
M Waqar Bhatti
November 24, 2019

Five more die as dengue death toll crosses 40 in Sindh

Top Story

MWB
M Waqar Bhatti
November 24, 2019

KARACHI: There seems to be no sign of a let-up in deaths due to the dengue virus in Sindh, as five more people have been killed due to complications resulting from the fever caused by the mosquito-borne disease, officials said on Saturday.

“Four people, including two women, have died in Karachi due to dengue fever and its complications, while a man from the Umerkot area of Tharparkar died due to complications of the vector-borne illness at a public health facility in Hyderabad,” an official of the Sindh Dengue Prevention & Control Programme told The News.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story