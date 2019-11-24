Five more die as dengue death toll crosses 40 in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: There seems to be no sign of a let-up in deaths due to the dengue virus in Sindh, as five more people have been killed due to complications resulting from the fever caused by the mosquito-borne disease, officials said on Saturday.
“Four people, including two women, have died in Karachi due to dengue fever and its complications, while a man from the Umerkot area of Tharparkar died due to complications of the vector-borne illness at a public health facility in Hyderabad,” an official of the Sindh Dengue Prevention & Control Programme told The News.
