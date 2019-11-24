Thousands protest desecration of Holy Quran

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Thousands of people affiliated to religious parties on Saturday gathered in different cities and towns across the country to protest continued attempts of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, chanting slogans and burning flags and effigies of the Norwegian leadership, and asking the government to sever ties with Oslo to rectify the Islamophobic trend of the Norwegian society.

Addressing the demonstrators, religious leaders warned of a continued agitation campaign if the Muslim rulers do not take immediate action to stop the ugly blasphemous practices against Islam, and demanded that Muslim governments must bring about a global legislation and clamp economic boycott of such countries as a counter measure.

On the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, JI workers held demonstrations in different cities to condemn the blasphemous acts against Islam by European leaders and organizations. In Lahore, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim led the protest in front of Mansoorah and showered praises for the young Muslim who interrupted the attempt through his brave act.

Addressing the protest, he said Islamophobia is on the rise in the West and it is tantamount to destroy the world peace. He said anti-Islam extremists must understand that every Muslim in the world is ready to sacrifice his/her life to protect the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Holy Quran. He said the enemies of Muslims are afraid of the popularity of Islam and hatching conspiracies to prevent the message of Islam which is a religion of peace and brotherhood. He said conspiracies against Islam would never succeed. He demanded that Muslim rulers file cases in their respective countries against the persons involved in anti-Islam activities and the shocking acts of blasphemy in Norway. He said the Pakistan government should immediately take up the matter at all international forums including the UNO. He thanked the people of Norway who expressed solidarity with the Muslims and held protests against the incident.

JI Naib Ameer Abdul Ghaffar Aziz and Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid also addressed.