Shane Watson may return to Pakistan for PSL

KARACHI: Australia's star all-rounder Shane Watson is expected to return to Pakistan next year for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being included in the Platinum category for the 2020 edition.

Watson, one of the most sought after T20 players, has featured in all four editions of the HBL PSL. His best run, however, came in the 2019 edition in which he was awarded player of the tournament and played a crucial hand in helping Quetta Gladiators secure their maiden title.

Shane Watson, while recalling his experience of playing in Pakistan earlier this year, said: “I can't wait to come back to Pakistan and play in season five. I had an amazing experience in Karachi during the last PSL.

“To be able to connect with the cricket-loving fans in Pakistan and experience Quetta Gladiators winning their first title was an amazing experience and one of the highlights of my career.”

Earlier this month, Watson, who has 316 T20s under his belt, was announced as the president of the Australian Cricket Association and his eagerness to return to Pakistan underscores the popularity of the HBL PSL amongst elite T20 cricketers.

He will be joined by Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Mitch McClenaghan (New Zealand) in the Platinum category. English bowler Steven Finn will be part of the Gold category.