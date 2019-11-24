Shehzad Roy calls for joint efforts to eliminate hepatitis B & C from Pakistan

Renowned singer and rights activist Shehzad Roy has re-emphasized the need for taking all efforts by the government, general public and health providers to work hand in hand to eliminate Hepatitis B and C from Pakistan.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a public awareness program on hepatitis, which was organised on Saturday by Altamash General Hospital, Clifton Block 1, Karachi, at its premises as CSR activity.

Around 300 people from different walks of life attended the session, said a statement.

Eminent gastroenterologist Professor Waseem Jafri gave a detailed account of hepatitis epidemic in Pakistan. He said Pakistan had the second largest population of Hepatitis C-infected people after China.

Dr Jafri talked extensively on all types of hepatitis -- A, B, C, D and E. He stressed the need for taking preventive measures, especially against Hepatitis B and C, which are transmitted through contaminated blood contact.

He stressed that a new, sterilized syringe should be used every time anyone needs injections, and blades and toothbrushes should not be shared.

He emphasized the need for getting vaccinated against Hepatitis B, saying that it should be ensured that newborn babies are vaccinated on day one. The only recipe against Hepatitis C is prevention.

Dr Munir Ahmed welcomed the guests and introduced salient features of Altamash General Hospital.







On this occasion, Altamash General Hospital with the support of Horizon Pharma offered free test of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis, Random Blood Sugar check and free cholesterol check.

Around 400 people availed this facility. The public awareness program was sponsored by Horizon Pharma, Pakistan.