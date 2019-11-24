close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Suspected suicide bomber killed in Bajaur

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday killed a suspected suicide bomber during an action in Shandai Morr near Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur, sources said. The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the security forces carried out the action to prevent the bomber from entering the Khar city. The bomber was killed in the firing by the security forces. Later, the forces also launched a search operation in the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar