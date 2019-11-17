Government supporters march in HK after week of chaos

HONG KONG: Government supporters took to the streets of downtown Hong Kong on Saturday after a chaotic working week saw hardcore pro-democracy activists cause widespread disruption in the city and stretch police resources.

A “Blossom Everywhere” campaign of roadblocks and vandalism across the semi-autonomous financial hub shut down large chunks of the train network and forced schools and shopping malls to close. Students and protesters occupied several major universities around the city — the first time a movement characterised by its fluidity and unpredictability has coagulated in fixed locations — although as dusk fell on Friday, numbers had thinned out.

On Saturday morning, a group of around 500 people, mostly middle-aged and senior citizens, rallied outside the Hong Kong government´s headquarters to show support for the police, who have been heavily criticised over their handling of the crisis.

Waving Chinese national flags and posters, they chanted slogans including “support police to enforce law solemnly” and “Hong Kong cockroaches, trash of our times” — mocking one of the democracy movement´s major slogans, “reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times”. The demonstrators took photos with the stationed riot police and gave them thumbs-up signs. Later in the afternoon, a gay pride rally was planned near the harbourfront in the Central district. Thousands of office workers took to the streets this week in Central, Hong Kong´s financial heart, showing their support of the pro-democracy movement by raising an open hand with five fingers splayed — a reference to the five protester demands.

The Hong Kong government, however, warned its employees they will be suspended if they are caught taking part in protests.

“I must emphasise that the government has zero tolerance for civil servants violating the law,” Joshua Law, Secretary for the Civil Service, said in a press conference on Friday.