Lee reaches Hong Kong badminton final

HONG KONG: Lee Cheuk-yiu gave his protest-wracked home city something to cheer on Saturday as he upset India’s Kidambi Srikanth to reach the Hong Kong Open badminton final. The 23-year-old, who caused a stir earlier in the tournament by appearing to show support for the months-long pro-democracy protests, beat Srikanth 21-9, 25-23. Earlier, Thai former world champion Ratchanok Intanon overcame Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in three games to set up a women’s singles final against Chen Yufei of China. The tournament is taking place against the backdrop of escalating protests that caused widespread disruption and violence across Hong Kong this week. Lee, world-ranked 27th, is now into the biggest final of his career after extending a dream run that includes victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the last eight. On Sunday he will play Anthony Ginting, who won an all-Indonesian clash 22-20, 13-21, 21-18 against Jonatan Christie. Lee made headlines after his opening match when he held up an outstretched right hand and his left index finger, in a gesture interpreted as supporting ‘Five demands, not one less’ — a slogan chanted by the protesters. “Those who understand will understand, those who don’t, just forget it,” Lee said this week when asked to explain his celebration, according to the South China Morning Post. “We don’t only show our determination on the badminton court, we can also show it in other aspects,” he added. Earlier Ratchanok fought back from a game down to beat Yamaguchi 21-23, 21-15, 21-12 and set up a final with Chen, who appeared to be feeling the pace after her title run last week in Fuzhou.