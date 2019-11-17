Ex-PRCS chairman challenges Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Dr Saeed Elahi has challenged the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition states that Abrar-ul-Haq has been appointed as chairman for three years. “My term as chairman was same as Abrar-ul-Haq’s which will be completed in March 2020,” the petition read, adding that it made the Abrar-ul-Haq’s deployment illegal, reports the local media. In the plea, Dr Saeed Elahi stated that he was not notified before his removal, and the court should revoke the decision. He said it was also a matter of conflict, as the PTI leader was currently acting as head of the Sahara Foundation. President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Abrar on Nov 15. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination notified Abrar’s appointment. Abrar-ul-Haq has been given the post for three years. It is pertinent to mention here that Abrar-ul-Haq has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters, while also being the first human rights ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Saeed Elahi was acting as the chairman of PRCS before his removal.