Court extends judicial remand of Sana till 30th

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah by November 30.

He is accused of trafficking 15kg heroin. As the hearing commenced on Saturday, the counsel of the accused implored the court to provide complete record of the case. To which the court asked the counsel to give a written application on what specific record is needed.

Sana was arrested by the ANF and an FIR was registered against him under Section 9-C, 15 and 17 of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) Sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ANF in the FIR claimed that the agency had received a tip that the vehicle of Sana is carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted.

The FIR stated when ANF officials intercepted the vehicle of Sana, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with ANF officials. However, the ANF claimed when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat.

The ANF also claimed in the FIR that Sana admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read. The ANF also recovered some weapons from the possession of Sana and others.